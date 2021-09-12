Career Day at Middlesex University Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

It’s the eternal question of students everywhere: “What should I do after I graduate?”

University is the best place to find the answer. At Middlesex University Dubai, our Careers and Employability Service (CES) supports you at every stage of your career journey, whether you’re building your CV or applying for your first job.

CES provides career guidance; interview coaching; and skills development clinics. They can also connect you with internships, placements and graduate employment through its vast network of industry partners and dedicated Student Vacancies Portal.

Experience your industry beyond the classroom

Finding an internship or job-shadowing opportunity is a valuable way to complement your classroom learning, gain practical work experience, and develop CV-boosting skills that make you stand out.

Even if you don’t know your ideal role, getting a taste of the working world is how you can figure this out. Through CES, Don Edward Wisidagamage, who studied BA International Business, participated in the CEOx1Day programme and shadowed Tyrone Reid, CEO of Alabbar Enterprises.

“My experience enabled me to connect the dots between the theory I learned at university and the practical process of executing ideas. It has even contributed towards my decision to enter a Public Relations and Social Media internship, which has been a hearty challenge filled with learning.”

Build your network at Career Days

CES connects students with employers by organising career days and networking events. During the 2020-2021 academic year, they hosted 11 Virtual Career Days, which saw 115 corporate attendees and 28 guest speakers from organisations such as Deloitte, ACCA, Bosch and Louis Vuitton, joining to share their advice with over 800 students.

Be proactive

Puneet Sakhuja, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Code&Co, has worked with several MDX Dubai students and offers this advice: “One thing I’d like to tell them is to put themselves out there. A university is a fantastic place to learn, grow, and get exposed to numerous opportunities. Take part in clubs and volunteering, as this will help you build genuine connections that can always carve out a path for you in your career.”