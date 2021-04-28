Students can start their course in Dubai and then finish in Australia

Curtin is the highest ranked Australian university with a full campus in Dubai, according to the ARWU 2021. Curtin has campuses in Australia, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, and Mauritius.

With more than 250,000 alumni across 160 countries, the university has established itself as a high-impact research institution with strong industry partnerships and a commitment to preparing its students for the jobs of the future.

All of Curtin’s campuses feature state-of-the-art facilities, excellent faculty, and student-centric learning spaces, which has led to Curtin receiving a five star rating in student satisfaction from the Good Universities Guide – Australia.

Student mobility

Students at any Curtin campus are free to study one teaching period at any other Curtin campus where their course is offered at no additional tuition charge, or to transfer to any other campus to complete their course. Students can start their course in Dubai and then finish in Australia.

Careers and placements

Employers’ expectations and needs have changed significantly as a result of the pandemic. The university’s Careers Hub has adapted, bringing in many cross-campus initiatives like the Global Curtin Careers Fair, with employers like Rio Tinto, the big four, Tesla, and Landmark Group. This is career focus that has led to Curtin receiving a five star rating in graduate salaries from the Good Universities Guide — Australia.

Scholarships and bursaries

Curtin Dubai provides various bursaries and scholarships for those who strive for knowledge but are facing financial challenges, including a Covid-19 financial support bursary for current international students across its five campuses.

This year, students applying to Curtin Dubai are eligible to apply for financial grants and community awards amounting to Dh10,000 for foundation, Dh27,000 for undergraduate and Dh13,000 for postgraduate students.

The university also has academic excellence and financial aid support of up to 50 per cent of the entire course fee.