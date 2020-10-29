Curtin University Dubai Class of 2020 during the virtual graduation event Image Credit: Supplied

10-10-2020 was a memorable day for the students at Curtin University Dubai, commemorating the successful completion of the academic year despite all the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every graduating student received a celebratory gift to commemorate their hard work and success which included a graduation cake, a yearbook, vouchers and hampers from the University’s industry partners.

The ceremony hosted by Ms Everyl Colaco, associate lecturer and Student Experience Officer at Curtin University Dubai, welcomed the dignitaries including Dr Andrew Crane (Chancellor of Curtin University), Professor John Cordery (Interim Vice-Chancellor Curtin University), Professor Nigel De Bussy (Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Business and Law at Curtin University), and Mr Zafar Siddiqi and Mr Rakesh Wahi (Co-Founders of the Curtin University Dubai Campus and Transnational Academic Group).

With inspirational keynotes and virtual walk across the state, the event allowed students to partake in a safe, socially distant graduation celebration. It was a testimony to Curtin Dubai’s commitment towards recognising student excellence. The students appreciated the university‘s role in preparing them for the career of their choice; while providing the option of pursuing further education in parallel. With flexible courses, some of the students will continue their education at Curtin Dubai while pursuing a career. Many other students have received placements through Curtin Dubai’s career counselling program.

Sandile Nkala, class valedictorian, is one such student, having secured a job with KPMG, one of the Big 4 Accounting and Audit firms, as an Audit Associate. She said, "Class of 2020, as the first undergraduate cohort to graduate at Curtin University Dubai, we are making history today. I believe we kept each other on our toes and pushed each other to be the best versions of ourselves. We were healthily competitive with each other, and quite often we would get the highest averages in comparison to other Curtin campuses. However, one important lesson we learned collectively was how to build relationships and rely on each other."

It was heart-warming to witness the relationship built between the students and faculty over the years. After the celebration, Dr Khyati Shetty, Head of the School of Business & Humanities at Curtin Dubai, said, "The batch of 2020 was a batch that endured a lockdown, remote learning where they took classes from their offices, their parents' kitchen tables and even from hospital rooms when they were quarantined. We wish we could give them the graduation they deserve, but maybe they've gained something more than any of that. Maybe as young people, they know something powerful: that they have been tested and they did not falter. They kept going."

Professor John Evans, Curtin University Dubai's Pro Vice-Chancellor, during his address stated, "In preparing for this ceremony there was a heightened sense of excitement attached to this event being the first graduation ceremony on our campus. You will always be recognised as being the first recipients of awards handed out at the Dubai campus" and ended the speech saying, "You should feel proud (of) graduating from one of the great universities. Curtin University by world standards is a relatively young university but has matured very quickly into a highly respected higher education provider. In many aspects, it is a world-leading global education provider. This all goes well for you, our graduating class whose credentials are globally recognised."

The students received best wishes from Curtin Universities' global campuses in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Mauritius on social media, reinforcing the global 'One Curtin Community' feel. The ceremony concluded on a positive note with students sharing their experience with Curtin University Dubai over the last few years (as shown below).

"There is nothing more satisfactory than a decision that turned out well. For me, it was Curtin. The atmosphere, the people, the professors, the international study trips, classmates, the professionalism, the dependability, the management. I can go on and on, but it wouldn't be enough. A quote wouldn't do justice to the way I feel for Curtin University Dubai. My decision to choose Curtin for further studies has helped me broaden my mind’s spectrum and most definitely helped harvest opportunities for personal growth."

- Azeem Bakshi, MBA Global

“My time at Curtin Dubai has been a gratifying journey of growth, exposure and experiences, and I think it would be fair to say that I feel more empowered and confident about my career progression than ever before. Also, the meticulous planning and efforts put in by the Curtin team to provide a special and memorable experience to the first graduating class even amidst the "not so normal times", is simply exemplary!”

- Vidya Subramanian, MBA Global and Postgraduate Valedictorian

"I transferred to Curtin Dubai from Curtin Singapore in 2017. My experience at Curtin Dubai has been quite a ride. The staff at Curtin Dubai have been highly supportive and responsive, especially Dr Khyati, who has been there for me throughout my journey. I was definitely awaiting physical graduation, but unfortunately, it was not possible due to the pandemic. However, I believe that the virtual graduation experience is nice and different." - Mazahir Tazun, Bachelor of Commerce.

Curtin University is renowned for providing students with an opportunity to study at a university that is ranked globally in the top 1 percent in the world and at a business school that is accredited by the AACSB. The Curtin Dubai campus enables students get a world-class Australian degree in the wonderful environment of the UAE.

Curtin Dubai offers undergraduate courses in business and management, Humanities, IT computing and engineering. Curtin University is running fully interactive classes on virtual platforms and is continuing to welcome students for the November and January intakes.