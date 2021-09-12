City University College of Ajman (CUCA) is pleased to announce its latest achievement: The QS Stars Rating system has certified the college as a 4-star institution. This ascent reflects our strength in quality education, research, and the extraordinary standard of our teaching and learning.
“With a future aspiration to embark on the QS World University Rankings system, CUCA pursued the QS Star University Rating system. This current evaluation sets the baseline of achievement for CUCA and highlights at least four areas of excellence. CUCA will continue to focus on a data-driven assessment of its performance to maintain and exceed its four stars institution rating,” said Imran Khan, President, CUCA.
Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director of QS World University Rankings, visited CUCA to congratulate and present the president for the 4-stars rating. He said, “On behalf of the UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), I am delighted to present City University College of Ajman with their overall QS 4-stars rating after a rigorous and comprehensive audit of over 50 indicators. It is encouraging to see a young institution feature so well, and also get recognised for its teaching with 5 stars in this individual category. This is a testament from the institution on its commitment to excellence, while keeping students at the heart of its operation.”
The President further added, “As we strive to serve in academia, such accomplishments help us validate our commitments. We continuously aim to provide a world-class and industry-relevant learning experience to our students.”
With a demonstrated focus on quality of teaching, curriculum development and student learning, this success is evidence of our commitment to continuously improve and provide quality education. This recognition is an important step in the college’s strategy to strengthen its core values and provide students with a unique learning experience.