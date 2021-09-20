Dubai: Universities in Dubai can now resume activities such as sports, study trips and campus events that were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) tweeted on Sunday.
Also reopening on campus are swimming pools, food courts, assemblies, graduation ceremonies and extracurricular events.
Distance or direct education?
The tweet also provided a link to a KHDA webpage for updated safety measures for higher education institutions. The webpage says universities can continue to provide distance, in-person or blended education.
Vaccination, PCR rules
Vaccination and PCR tests are not compulsory for students, however staff who are eligible for vaccination but do not wish to have the vaccine must provide a weekly negative PCR test result.
Here are some other updates:
- Social distancing of one metre is recommended (previously a mandatory 1.5m gap was in place)
- Students, staff and visitors must continue to wear masks
- Buses may run at full capacity
Spot checks
The KHDA said: “We continue to live in uncertain times, and the relaxation in restrictions is a privilege. To continue to enjoy these freedoms throughout the academic year, it is crucial that students and staff fully comply with the protocols at all times.”
The KHDA added it will carry out spot checks at universities to monitor compliance with the guidelines.