Adek has urged schools to offer financial relief to parents amid the COVID-19 crisis

Picture for illustrative purposes only - school fees Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: Schools across Abu Dhabi have begun to offer fee discounts concerned parents in light of the remote learning that has been implemented for the current school term.

Aldar Academies, a leading education provider in the emirate, will implement a 20 per cent fee discount for the ongoing term, as well as an option to pay these fees over a four-month period. The discounts apply to Pearl Academy, Al Muna Academy, Al Ain Academy, Al Bateen Academy, Al Mamoura Academy, West Yas Academy and Al Yasmina Academy.

“Furthermore, we understand that the economic impact of the current situation may be felt for longer than a few months, so we will be introducing a zero-per cent interest monthly payment plan for the 2020-2021 academic year to help our parents manage their expenditure and avoid external loans to pay school fees. This is in addition to any catering and transport refunds already processed for Term 3,” Aldar Academies said in a press statement.

The provider said it will also establish an “All in This Together” fund to support families who have been significantly impacted financially.

Education provider Taaleem earlier announced that Raha International School will also offer fee reductions, including 25 per cent discounts for foundation and kindergarten, 20 per cent discounts for primary and elementary, and 20 per cent discounts for secondary schools.

Meanwhile, the International Indian School has said it will offer a 30 per cent discount in fees for the term, and an additional 10 to 15 per cent discount for siblings, in addition to waiving transport fees for the term.

GEMS, another major education provider in the UAE, has said it will implement a means-tested approach to offer relief to families adversely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including deferment of fees, payment plans and discounts. Schools will also waive all registration fees, assessments and administration fees until further notice.

The discounts follow directives by education sector regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), to offer reprieves for parents faced with professional disruptions amid the coronavirus outbreak.