Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) celebrated the graduation of the ‘Class of Khalifa’ in a historic ceremony at Dubai Opera on Tuesday, under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, MBRU Chancellor and Chairman of Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s Board of Directors,

The event was also attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s Board of Directors.

The ‘Class of Khalifa’ included the first cohort to graduate from the College of Medicine, College of Nursing and Midwifery and the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program, in addition to a new cohort of graduates from the postgraduate programmes at Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine.

Inspired by Sheikh Khalifa

Sheikh Ahmed congratulated the ‘Class of Khalifa’ and expressed his pride in their achievements, emphasising that a class proudly bestowed with the name of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will follow his wise vision and be inspired by his legacy.

He also stressed MBRU’s achievements are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global centre of excellence for both education and healthcare.

Sheikh Ahmed noted the health sector in Dubai “is seeing a major leap since the establishment of Dubai Academic Health Corporation by integrating medical education, healthcare, and scientific research.

Preparing healthcare professionals

Sheikh Mansoor, meanwhile, stressed the valuable role MBRU plays in preparing qualified healthcare professionals to continuously raise the quality of medical services and prepare for the future.

He also highlighted the importance of this sector in light of the challenges the world has experienced in recent years as he urged the ‘Class of Khalifa’ to continue their educational journey, putting the patient’s health first in everything they do.

Dr Amer Sharif addressing a the graduation ceremony of the Class of Khalifa

Commencement address

The ceremony’s guest of honour, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, delivered the commencement address at the event. She sai: “This university inspired and made possible by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid al Maktoum, has bestowed upon you a world-class education. Yet it is you who are on the front line — only you — and it is your talent, your commitment and your compassion that will determine the shape of our shared future.”

Dr. Raja Al Gurg, member of Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s Board of Directors, delivered the opening speech on behalf of MBRU’s Chancellor. He encouraged the graduates to use their experience and knowledge in promoting healthcare, medical education, and research to advance health and serve humanity.

Dr. Amer Sharif, president of MBRU and CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, praised the tireless efforts of the students, the MBRU team, the University’s academic partner, Queen’s University Belfast, and all MBRU’s friends, partners, supporters, and donors who trusted the University’s vision and contributed to realising its goals.

Class of Khalifa

The ‘Class of Khalifa’ consists of 108 graduates, including 40 from the first cohort of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme at the College of Medicine, and 54 from the Hamdan bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine with master’s degrees in various dental specialities. The graduating cohort also included the first cohort of master’s students in biomedical sciences, and the first cohort of master’s students in cardiovascular nursing and paediatric nursing at the College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The cohort also comprised the first graduates from Al Jalila Children’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program run in academic partnership with MBRU. The programme is accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.