Sharjah: The acclaimed Hinglish comedy production directed by Dr. M. Sayeed Alam, Akbar The Great Nahi Rahe (Akbar is no more ‘The Great’), that has left audiences in splits with hundreds of stagings since its debut in India in 2019, is coming to the UAE to draw audiences at the 14th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, in Expo Centre Sharjah.
Tickets for the 90-minute show on May 7 can be purchased from Expo Centre or online. By bringing the best in theatre to its platform, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has added another layer of diversity and culture to the 12-day festival.
Bazm-e-Urdu production, a special rendition of the popular play with young protagonists - Pakistani child star, Ahmad Shah and his brother, Abu Bakr Shah, led by the Pierrot’s Troupe from India has been crafted for SCRF’s young audiences. The young actors’ intelligence, wits and sense of humour have earned them titles like ‘livewire’ who will light up the SCRF stage and inspire creativity in young viewers.
The narrative in Hindi and Urdu takes a satirical approach to the numerous contesting thoughts and ideologies that reflect the true character of modern-day India - times where the greatness of key historical figures like Akbar have fallen under scrutiny.
The play’s characters are all mighty emperors like Akbar The Great, who meets Ashoka The Great, Alexander The Great and an Indian statesman in heaven, where they assess his greatness to understand if the young prodigy is worthy of their stamp of approval.
Through a colourful medley of comedy, this storyline is bound to have the audiences, young and old, rolling in laughter as they learn more about history and cultural diversity.
Organiser Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has confirmed that seats to the play are limited, so be sure not to miss out on this evening of comical wonder and secure your seats to witness this greatness.