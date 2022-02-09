Dubai: Term 2 exams for Class 10 and 12 under India’s CBSE school board will be held from April 26 onwards in person, media reports in India said on Wednesday evening, citing CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
There was no immediate confirmation on CBSE’s official Twitter page. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is India’s largest school board that administers standardised exams for Class 10 and 12 in India and affiliated schools abroad, included dozens in the UAE.
India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati News Services also tweeted the April 26 date, showing a CBSE circular. The exam date sheet is expected “soon”.
Meanwhile students await results for Term 1 exams that were held in November and December last year.
This school year, there are two exams (Term 1 and Term 2) instead of one final year-end exam. In Term 2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.