“We don’t get to choose how we start in this life. Real ‘greatness’ is what you do with the hand you’re dealt” – Victor Sullivan, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

There’s a huge stigma revolving video games. A common stereotype is that video games are a waste of time. This unfair targeting by friends, classmates, parents, adults, and politicians has led to an air of stigma surrounding gamers leading them to isolation and embarrassment. But contrary to the traditional belief that gaming is an addictive and violent source of entertainment, recent studies show that playing video games has health benefits for both the brain and the body.

Gaming is beneficial for you on numerous levels but must be enjoyed in moderation. Also, pick the right game as not every one of them gives the same cognitive advantages.

- Soumya Lakshamanan

It teaches players valuable lessons about hardships, teamwork, and loyalty.

Benefits of gaming:

Improves co-ordination: Playing video games improves coordination as gamers will need to coordinate their visual, audial and physical movement thus improving hand and eye coordination while still providing stimuli to the brain.

Improves problem-solving skills: as gamers need to make split-second decisions.

Enhances memory: as players are required to remember instructions and controls.

Improves attention and concentration: as video games namely action games are able to capture the player’s attention for a long period of time.

Great source of learning: because many new video games aim at enhancing cognitive and creative skills.

Improves the brain’s speed: since while gaming the brain receives numerous stimulations both visual and audial.

According to a recent study, people who play video games often can process these stimulators faster than others.

Gaming also improves multitasking skills as they require gamers to be observant of their energy levels, oncoming enemies, ammunition, etc. and the inclusion of online players promotes social skills and teamwork through sharing of resources and strategy. A new trend within video games now is the inclusion of choice consequences video games which require the player to evaluate their options and make a decision within a limited time frame and suffer the consequences of their actions.