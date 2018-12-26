Brigadier Bin Shafe’ei said: “We wanted to create a new channel between schools and the police. We assigned officers to schools in order to guide the pupils, school staff and parents and to communicate with them about their problems,” Brig Bin Shafe’ei added. “We have future plans until 2021, like adopting international best practices in securing schools and visiting students who skip schools for a week, have sessions with them and their parents to know their issues,” Brig Bin Sulaiman added.