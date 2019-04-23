Ban Ki-moon Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Ban Ki-moon, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, has been appointed the official Ambassador for the Model United Nations (MUN) at GEMS World Academy schools, including GEMS World Academy in Dubai, it was announced by the education group on Tuesday.

The South Korean will hold the position for the next three years, giving students the unprecedented opportunity to gain valuable insights from his experience.

GEMS World Academy Dubai hosts the MUN as part of its curriculum. It is an education simulation activity in which students learn about diplomacy, international relations and the United Nations, designed to shape and develop a student’s world view.

Serving as Ambassador for the MUN, Ban will be invited to open the MUN’s annual conference, where GEMS World Academy Dubai students will be able to participate in simulated sessions of the General Assembly or Security Council and get advice on diplomacy skills and learn about key issues that impact the 21st century.

GEMS Education will in turn contribute to the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens, an independent, non-profit organisation focusing on global citizenship, youth and women by implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Ban has also agreed to contribute to the Global Education Skills Forum, an annual event in Dubai that brings together leaders from the public, private and social sectors around the world and culminates with the Varkey Foundation’s $1m Global Teacher Prize.

“I am delighted to join hands with GEMS Education as the Ambassador for the Model United Nations at GEMS World Academy schools,” said Ban. “It is critical that today’s youth take on responsibility for the world we live in from an early educational platform, and it is essential that educators empower students to talk about issues such as the environment and sustainability so that we can limit any adverse effects on our future generations. In partnering with GEMS Education, the UAE’s leading K12 education provider, we can reach a far-reaching audience to instill change for the betterment of humankind.”