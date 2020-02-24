The Ministry of Education reminded parents that eligible students will be off for 14 days

Schools that follow the Ministry of Education's curriculum will have their Spring Break from March 29 to April 11. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education on Monday announced that schools following the ministry’s curriculum will be closed for two weeks to mark the Spring Break.

In a tweet, the ministry reminded parents and students that holidays will start from Sunday March 29 until Saturday April 11, 2020. Classes will resume on April 12, according to the ministry’s circular.

The Spring Break for academic staff will start on the same date, March 29, but will have to return back to work a week earlier, on April 5.

In a separate announcement, the Ministry of Education also said that registration is now open for UAE nationals who are looking to carry out their undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the Kingdom of Morocco for the academic year 2020/2021.

There are 50 seats allocated for UAE citizens, including civilians and military personnel.