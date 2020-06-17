Image Credit: Supplied

Academics, researchers, practitioners, industry professionals and students from around the region came together for a two-day international business conference organised by Amity University Dubai’s School of Management and Commerce.

A culture of innovation and sustainability are embedded in every individual and organisation in the UAE. With the merging of new ideas and technology to drive future innovations and improve quality of life with existing resources, the region’s commitment and vision towards achieving a clean future has led to a change in the way business functions are implemented. The conference, titled ICBMIS 2020, aimed to provide a forum for global scholars to disseminate their knowledge and research findings in different areas of business management with a focus on UAE’s national strategies including the UAE National Innovation Strategy, UAE Centennial 2071 and NASA 2031.

The virtual conference was open to empirical, theoretical and conceptual research, as well as case studies and panel discussions within a wide range of business management disciplines including general management, international business, supply chain, finance, banking, accounting, marketing, human resources, entrepreneurship, information technology and more.

Potential opportunities

The impact of coronavirus is being felt by businesses around the world, and the conference provided a great opportunity not just for attendees to network and collaborate, but also for school and university students to better understand industries and the potential opportunities available to them.

A total of 217 research paper submissions were received from 29 countries, with select papers being published in one of 3 affiliated journals. Two conference books were also released, a book of abstracts and a book consisting of a compilation of some of the best practices used by organisations in the UAE. Industry practitioners from Microsoft, IBM, HP, Huawei, PWC, Oracle, DHL and SAP gave individual presentations that covered a range of trending topics.