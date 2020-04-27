GN Focus picks some of the top centres for higher studies in UAE in alphabetical order

Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) was also the first university in the UAE to admit expatriate students. The 2020 QS World University Rankings lists AU among the top 800 universities globally and in the top 45 in the Arab region. AU is one of the first six higher education institutions in the world to receive global accreditation from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency (QAA).

Courses

AU’s top five programmes are BSc in Civil Engineering, BSc in Mechanical Engineering, Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA); Master of Public Relations and Corporate Communication and MSc in Endodontics.

Last date of application Admissions are open until August 31

Short-term courses Innovative Government Leadership (ten days) — starts this week, Special Education Diploma (three months) — starts on May 30; Leadership skills (five days) — starts on June 7

Al Ghurair University (AGU)

AGU is one of the first private academic institutions licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education. Its courses are meticulously designed to cover the latest industry trends and equip students with the knowledge and experience to excel in jobs.

E-learning infrastructure

The Al Ghurair University is running its LMS– Blackboard Learn/SaaS Ultra – on Oracle servers to facilitate distance learning.

Online admission

The documents required for online application are copies of grade 12 results/ pre-board exams / 1st term/ 2nd term (whichever is available); degree certificate with transcripts; the result of English Language proficiency test (if available); passport copy; visa page; Emirates ID

Courses

It offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various disciplines. Undergraduate Programmes: Bachelor of Arts in Interior design, Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Business Administration, BSc in Computer Information Systems, BScin Computer Science and Engineering, BSc in Electric and Electronics Engineering, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Bachelor of Law

Postgraduate Programmes: Master of Business Administration, Master of Private Law, Master of Public Law, Professional Diploma in Teaching

Last date of application September 2020

Virtual campus tour Available

American University in Dubai (AUD)

Founded in 1995, AUD is a private, non-sectarian institution of higher learning. The institution and all its programmes are accredited in the US and the UAE. AUD’s degree programmes are supported by current and appropriate technology and facilities.

E-learning infrastructure

Students and faculty are using a number of e-learning technologies as required for maintaining the teaching excellence and academic standard at AUD. These include Blackboard, Zoom and Blackboard Collaborate Ultra, Microsoft Teams and Lockdown browser and Responds monitor.

Courses

AUD’s undergraduate programmes include BSc in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering; BA in Psychology, International Studies; Bachelor of Architecture; Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Visual Communication; and Bachelor of Business Administration

Online admission Visit the website for more details

Last date of application Submission of early applications is valid until the end of this month, while submission of late applications will be accepted through July/August

Virtual campus tour Available on the website

American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK)

The prestigious university offers a student-centred, North American-style education, with a focus on the local culture. It is a not-for-profit, public university, owned by the government of Ras Al Khaimah.

A strategic priority is international accreditation, both institutional and programme-specific. AURAK is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) in the US, and licensed by the UAE’s Ministry of Education. The diversity of student body and faculty is a standout feature of AURAK, with over 50 nationalities represented. AURAK’s American-style campus is less than one hour from Dubai International Airport.

E-learning infrastructure

AURAK uses leading software including Blackboard, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Respondus.

Courses

22 programmes — 18 undergraduate and four graduate

Online admission Applications are online and take under ten minutes to complete. AURAK provides a personal advisor to help applicants.

Last date of application September 1, 2020

Virtual Campus Tour

Available on Youtube.com/watch?v=qeXR5kvChQs

American University of Sharjah (AUS)

With a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognised by employers worldwide.

Infrastructure and faculty

The full-service campus features one of the UAE’s best libraries, a large sports complex, health centre, food outlets and residential halls. AUS has more than 350 full-time faculty, hailing from the world’s best universities.

Online admission

For undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies, visit Aus.edu

Last date of application

Undergraduate programmes: May 21 for summer intake; June 18 for early and regular applications. July 16 is the final deadline for fall intake.

Graduate programmes: May 21 for summer intake; July 30 for fall intake.

Virtual campus tour

Courses

Programmes are available across AUS’ colleges of Architecture, Art and Design; Arts and Sciences; Engineering and School of Business Administration.

Amity University Dubai

Based in Dubai International Academic City, the Amity University Dubai Campus is spread over a 700,000-sq-ft area with world-class facilities. It was awarded Best Campus in the Middle East by Forbes.

Amity campuses are also spread across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia. The Dubai campus is licensed by KHDA and offers 44 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degree programmes, along with blended learning diplomas in line with the national agenda of the UAE.

Courses

It offers innovative programmes in Nanotechnology, Aerospace Engineering and Forensic Science, along with traditional courses such as Law, Fashion Design, Journalism and Mass Communication, Mechanical Engineering and Applied Psychology.

Admission details

Admissions are open for September 2020. For more details, email admissions@amityuniversity.ae

Virtual campus tour Available

BITS Pilani, Dubai

Dedicated to the field of engineering education, BITS Pilani Dubai offers First Degree, Higher Degree and Doctoral programmes in various engineering disciplines. BITS Pilani is ranked globally among the top 200 universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2020. It is granted the status of Institute of Eminence by the Government of India. BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus has also received the award for Best Technology Programme from Forbes Middle East. Recently, KHDA has awarded a four-star rating to the institute.

E-learning infrastructure

The regular lecture classes are scheduled through different online platforms like Impartus and WebEx, while practical classes are conducted with the platforms such as Platify, Virtual Lab and Remote Lab.

Courses

BE in Chemical, Civil, Computer, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics & Instrumentation and Biotechnology;

ME in Software Systems, Design Engineering, Electrical and Microelectronics; MBA; PhD in Engineering and Allied Disciplines

Online admission

Visit Admission.bits-dubai.ac.ae for details

Last date of application

Bachelor’s programmes: June 18; Master’s programmes: June 11: and PhD: May 31

Virtual campus tour Available on the website

Canadian University Dubai

Your portal to Canadian education, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) offers the unique opportunity to start your degree in the UAE and transfer to one of its Canadian or other international partners. CUD delivers world-class, Ministry-accredited higher education in Dubai.

E-learning infrastructure

CUD has made rapid strides migrating to distance learning through a slew of far-reaching initiatives. CUD’s IT department has worked tirelessly to prepare for seamless delivery of over 80 hours of coursework and over 60 hours of training for faculty.

Courses

CUD offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programmes with transfer to Canada options.

Online admission

Visit Cud.ac.ae/apply to start your online application. Documents you need to start the process include high school grades (first/second semester or predicted), valid passport copy and English proficiency test (IELTS or TOEFL, if available) score.

Other documents will be required once the online application has been completed.

Last date of application

Summer: May 10; Fall: August 30

Curtin University Dubai

This is a branch campus of Curtin University Australia, which is ranked in the top 1 per cent of universities worldwide (ARWU 2019). The university has a global presence with campuses in Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius.

E-Learning infrastructure

Curtin Dubai is conducting fully interactive online classes, facilitated by highly trained faculty. Students submit their assignments, conduct group presentation and write examinations online, ensuring complete continuity of their study plans.

Online admission

Students can submit images or scanned copies of the latest academic results and passport copy to admissions@curtindubai.ac.ae to start their application process.

Courses

Curtin Dubai offers pathway and undergraduate degrees in Business, Arts, Engineering and IT and MBA and Masters of International Business degrees.

Last date of application

Curtin University Dubai has intakes in May and September for foundation and undergraduate programmes, and July and November for postgraduate programmes. May 7 for May intake; July 9 for July intake; September 10 for September intake; November 5 for November intake

Gulf Medical University (GMU)

GMU is celebrating 22 years of excellence and has grown phenomenally in a span of a little over two decades. It has more than 2,000 students from 86 different nationalities. GMU has formed the first academic health system integrating education healthcare and research.

E-learning infrastructure

GMU offers extensive e-learning tools such as online library with several databases, books and journals. This also has facilities for webinars, learning management system, video conferencing, virtual patient learning, virtual microscopy and dry labs.

Courses

GMU offers 26 accredited undergraduate and graduate programmes run by the six constituent colleges. Its programmes are internationally accredited, hospitals are JCI accredited and its laboratories are CAP accredited, signifying that GMU gives high priority to quality.

Online admission

For details, visit Gmu.ac.ae/how-to-apply

Last date of application

Admission started. Applications are extended up to first week of August.

Virtual campus tour

Short university video is available at Youtube.com/watch?v=t9GNwwpsRhs

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

This was the first overseas university to set up campus in Dubai International Academic City in 2005. In 2019, it was named one of Dubai’s top universities and awarded five stars by the KHDA and crowned Best University at the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards.

E-learning Infrastructure

Key to remote support is Vision, the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE). It delivers video content, quizzes, assignments, online discussion, tracking of progress and grades.

Courses

There are undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes across various disciplines. Heriot-Watt’s Edinburgh Business School MBA is its flagship programme.

Online admission

Details and application submission at https://hwacuk.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Admissions/Pages/Login.aspx

Last date of application

Admissions are a rolling year-round process. Applications are accepted until the start of each intake.

Virtual campus tour

Several virtual events enable students to chat with the admissions team.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai

MAHE Dubai is a leading multidisciplinary university in the Middle East with 2,000 students from more than 40 nations.

MAHE, Dubai Campus, is also a proud recipient of the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award for Outstanding Support for Students in 2019, establishing its name among the best universities in the region.

E-learning infrastructure

MAHE Dubai is well-equipped with e-learning platforms such as Adobe Connect, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, and its resident Learning Management System. The university also incorporates Coursera modules as part of the assignments.

Courses

Undergraduate programmes: B Tech, BCom Professional (with ACCA), BBA, BA Humanities (Psychology, Sociology, English). Bachelor of Architecture, BA Media & Communication, BSc Biotechnology

Postgraduate programmes: MBA, PG Diploma in Data Science and PG Diploma in Logistics & Supply Chain Management. It also offers a foundation programme.

Online admission

MAHE Dubai’s entire admission process can be completed online at Apply.manipaldubai.com.

Last date of application

July 31, 2020 (Tentative)

Virtual campus tour

A 3D virtual campus tour can be taken by students at Vt.manipaldubai.com. There are also multiple videos of the university on its official YouTube channel Manipaldubai.

Murdoch University Dubai

This is a core branch campus of Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, one of the Top 100 Young Universities in the world. The university has three trimesters in a year — January, May and September — that enable new students to start their education in any of the three intakes, while helping current students complete their courses in a shorter time-period with its fast-track option. Its double major option allows students to combine two different disciplines into one well-rounded education.

E-learning infrastructure

This offers a complete digital campus experience with online sessions as per their original class schedule.

Courses

Murdoch offers internationally recognised foundation, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. It also offers university-prep online courses for high-school students.

Online admission

Students can start their applications online free of cost with their expected and/or school results.

Last date of application

Contact the team at dubai.admissions@murdoch.edu.au for more details.

Virtual campus tour

Contact the team at dubai.marketing@murdoch.edu.au for more details.

The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is ranked as the world’s 27th best university, and is a member of the prestigious Russell Group, ranked among the world’s elite institutions for graduate employability and research across a diverse range of fields. Twenty-five Nobel laureates have either worked or studied at the university.

The university was awarded a five-star rating by the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in 2019. The Middle East Centre has supported more than 2,700 part-time MBA students in the region and graduated more than 1,700 students since 2006, while Forbes recognised its two-year part-time MBA programme as the Best MBA in the Middle East in 2019.

The centre in Dubai works in collaboration with industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports its regional alumni.

Courses

Global part-time MBA; Kelley-Manchester Global part-time MBA; MSc Real Estate, MA Educational Leadership in Practice.

The University of Sharjah (UoS)

UoS has three campuses; more than 15,000 students; over 29,000 alumni; 38 research groups and three research institutes. The university has improved in the national and international ranking climbing steadily to number three nationally and among the top 600 universities internationally in QS ranking. UoS is licensed and accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education in the UAE.

E-learning infrastructure

The main platform used to deliver virtual classes is Blackboard Collaborate. Additionally, UoS provides instructors with other technical solutions such as MS Teams, Zoom and lecture capture. It also offers provisions for pre-tapped lectures and assessment and course evaluation,

Online admission

For details, visit Sharjah.ac.ae/en/Administration/Admission/ug/Pages/oa.aspx

Courses

UOS has 14 colleges offering more than 104 academic programmes, which include 57 BSc and diploma programmes, 32 MSc and 15 PhD programmes.

UoS has more than 20 virtual training courses, including laboratory safety and protection for students and instructors. Additionally, it offers ten short course on network security.

Last date of application

For the fall semester: May 7 for early admission; July 16 for regular admission for Colleges of Medicine and Dental Medicine; August 13 for other colleges

Virtual campus tour

Available on the website

Westford University College (WUC)

With over a decade of excellence in higher education, WUC is headquartered in the UAE with offices in the UK and India. The courses offered include undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in management, fashion, IT and media in collaboration with reputed awarding bodies and universities that include Pearson, Scottish Qualification Authority, Liverpool John Moores University and Cardiff Metropolitan Universities in the UK and Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia in Spain. It also leads the way to Triple Crown MBA, facilitated through partner universities, CIQ, the UK and Chartered Management Institute, the UK.

E-learning infrastructure

It offers a unique experience in virtual learning led through well designed live online platforms, e-meetings and webinars.

Admission details

WUC offers enrolments every month making it a very dynamic institution providing affordable and contemporary onsite and online programmes.

Courses