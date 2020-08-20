Our guide will help narrow down your options and find the perfect match for your career

Amity University Dubai

Ranking and accreditation Amity University Dubai is accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission, International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE) for all management programmes, and TedQual Certification System for hospitality and tourism programmes. It has won Dubai Human Development Appreciation Award (DHDAA), Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA) and 4-star rating in Dubai Quality Global Award.

Number of students 2,500 students

Campus diversity Amity Dubai has students of over 67 nationalities.

Tuition fees Dh45,000-60,000 per year

Admission details Deadline is September 3; Open Days: Fridays from 4pm to 8pm, email admissions@amityuniversity.ae

BITS Pilani DUBAI

Ranking and accreditation The university has been awarded with a 5-star rating by KHDA based on the 4 core categories of research, employability, teaching and internationalisation, while it has ranked globally among the top 100 universities in the QS BRICS University Rankings and the top 200 universities in the QS Asia University Rankings Asia 2020.

Number of students 1,500

Campus diversity BITS Pilani Dubai has students from the UAE and other GCC countries, Asia, Africa and the Far East.

Internship BITS Pilani Dubai has 7.5 months of industry internship in over 450 reputed industries within the UAE and India.

Tuition fees Dh45,000 per year for UG programmes and Dh31,000 per year for PG programmes.

Admission details Admissions are currently open at BITS Pilani Dubai.

Canadian University Dubai

Ranking and accreditation CUD ranked second in Dubai, eighth in the UAE, and 41st in the Arab Region at QS ranking for the Arab Region. It is accredited by CIMA, CFA, ACCA, IAA and PRSA and by the UAE Ministry of Education — Higher Education Affairs.

Number of students Over 3,000

Campus diversity CUD has students from over 120 nationalities.

Tuition fees Dh62,086 – Dh97,104 (30% Covid-19 financial relief is offered across all programmes — Terms & Conditions Apply)

Terms & Conditions Apply)

Admission details Classes start on August 31

Curtin University Dubai

Ranking and accreditation Curtin University Dubai is a branch campus of Curtin University Australia, which is ranked in the top 1% of universities worldwide (ARWU 2019). It has 5-star overall excellence rating by the QA Stars Ranking. Curtin University, like all other KHDA licensed universities in the UAE, will be eligible for KHDA’s Higher Education classification after its campus in Dubai has graduated a cohort.

Number of students 400

Campus diversity In addition to having five global campuses, Curtin University has over 30 nationalities represented at the Dubai campus.

Campus recruitment facility Curtin Dubai has dedicated careers hub and a job portal. It organises annual career fair and encourages industry engagement.

Tuition fees Dh89,000-Dh248,000

Admission details Deadline is September 13 for foundation and undergraduate; November 5 for postgraduate

Gulf Medical University (GMU)

Ranking and accreditation GMU has QS 5-star rating in employability, teaching , facilities and exclusiveness in 2019. It is accredited by World Health Organization and FAIMER.

Number of students Over 1,800

Campus diversity GMU has students from 86 countries.

Campus recruitment Thumbay Group employs graduates from Gulf Medical University.

Admission details Online admission process is available

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Ranking and accreditation Heriot-Watt University has earned 5-star rating in 2019 and 2020 and was crowned the Best University at Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019.

Number of students 3,289

Campus diversity It has students from 103 countries.

Campus recruitment facility Available

Tuition fees Dh44,100-Dh136,500 (Foundation – PG)

Admission details Most students apply 6–10 months in advance of their chosen intake. The university can accept applications up until three weeks before the start of each intake.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai

Ranking and accreditation MAHE Dubai has been rated 5-star with the highest overall rating score of 836, as per KHDA’s Dubai Higher Education Classification (HEC) 2020. It is the branch campus of MAHE, India, which is recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). It has also received the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards — 2019 for the Best University offering — Outstanding Support for Students.

Number of students Over 2,250

Campus diversity MAHE Dubai has students from over 40 countries.

Tuition fee From Dh24,000-46,000

Admission details Deadline for admissions is September 13; Admissions team is available online as well as on-campus to provide all the details related to various programmes and admissions procedure; Open Day is on Friday, August 21, from 4-8pm

Middlesex University Dubai

Ranking and Accreditation Middlesex University Dubai was awarded a 5-star rating in the 2020 KHDA Higher Education Classification developed in partnership with QS, scoring five stars across employability, internationalisation, research, facilities, happiness and well-being, and inclusiveness.

Number of students Over 3,600

Campus diversity Students of more than 111 nationalities are studying on campus, who are from countries including Mexico, Russia, UK, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Uganda and Kenya.

Tuition fees International Foundation Programme: Dh43,400; undergraduate programmes: Dh55,700 per year and Dh167,100 total; postgraduate programmes: Dh60,000–Dh 107,600

Admission details Classes for the September intake begin on September 20; A dedicated team of helpful and friendly admissions counsellors are available to assist students with all aspects of the application process.

Murdoch University Dubai

Ranking and accreditation It is recognised as one of the top 100 young universities in the world by Times Higher Education in 2020. It has been rated 5-star for employability with 50/50 for career support services in the Higher Education Classification survey by KHDA in 2019/20. It has also scored 91.1% student satisfaction rate at Higher Education Classification, KHDA in 2019/20.

Number of students 400

Campus diversity It has students of over 80 nationalities

Tuition fees Dh44,100 to Dh172,200

Admission details Deadline is September 10

RIT Dubai

Ranking and accreditation RIT Dubai is accredited both in the US as well as by the UAE Ministry of Education. It has ranked among the top 100 universities in the US and named as the Best University for Engineering in the UAE-2019 by Global Brands magazine.

Number of students 700-800

Campus diversity It has students of more than 70 nationalities with the majority of students from the Middle East.

Campus recruitment facility RIT Dubai organises two career fairs every year, hosting more than 30 employers from top tier organisations. Recruiters are constantly invited to give workshops and talks on campus and virtually.

Tuition fees Bachelor programmes: Dh62,000; Master’s Programmes: Dh106,000-Dh130,000; Scholarships are available up to 25% for every year at RIT Dubai. Ask for the Tiger Scholarship when applying.

Admission details Deadline for admissions is the first week of September

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM)

Ranking and accreditation The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management has ranked amongst the top 10 hospitality schools worldwide by Educations.com. It is triple accredited by the Institute of Hospitality in the UK, Ministry of Education in the UAE, and the International Centre for Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education (THE-ICE) in Australasia.

Number of students 170

Campus diversity EAHM has students of over 50 nationalities contributing to its vibrant student life.

Campus recruitment facility Owing to its partnership with Jumeirah Group and its global network of industry leaders, EAHM regularly organises recruitment and networking events for students, resulting in a 97% employment rate amongst graduates.

Tuition fees Dh110,000-Dh317,000

Admission details Deadline is September 1

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

Rankings and accreditations The University of Manchester was named as the world’s 27th best university in the QS World University Rankings, sixth in the UK, and eighth in Europe. The University was named the most targeted institution by the UK’s top 100 graduate employers for the third year in a row by The Graduate Market in 2020. The Financial Times MBA ranking 2020 ranked Alliance Manchester Business School as 5th in the UK, 11th in Europe, and 45th in the world.

Number of students 2,800 part-time masters students supported since 2006

Campus diversity It has students from 100 countries.

Campus recruitment facility All regional recruitmenti s undertaken by the University’s Middle East Centre, with support from the campus and the appropriate programme director.

Tuition fees GBP16,800-GBP36,297, supported by scholarship opportunities

Admission details Deadline for the September intake of MA Educational Leadership in Practice and MSc Real Estate is end of August.

University of Sharjah (UoS)

Ranking and accreditation University of Sharjah (UoS) has ranked number one in the UAE, and third in the GCC and the Arab world at Times Higher Education/impact University Ranking 2020. Its impact ranking is 301-400th. UoS’ Times Higher Education/World University ranking for 2020 is 601-800th. All its programmes are accredited by the UAE ministry of higher education. Its engineering programmes and the programs of the college of science are internationally accredited by ABET; business programme are accredited by AACSB and the programs of the college of communication are accredited by ACEJMC.

Number of students More than 15,000

Campus diversity UoS has students of more than 100 nationalities.

Campus recruitment facility The campus recruitment facilities are diverse, ranging from campus visitations by schools to online advising and webinars, virtual open days and virtual tours.

Tuition fees For all programmes except the college of medicine and dental medicine are in the range of Dh39,000-Dh57,882; fees for the colleges of Medicine and Dental Medicine range from Dh104,521 to Dh107,545.

Admission details Late admission for September intake is from August 23-30

Westford University CollEge

Ranking and accreditation Courses offered at Westford University College are recognised by awarding bodies and accredited universities with their presence in the UK, the US, Africa, Spain, Italy, India and the UAE. Westford has launched unique courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels this year. It has developed an integrated alliance with Liverpool John Moores University and Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK and UCAM in Spain.

Number of students Over 1,000

Campus diversity Westford has students from 113 countries.

Campus recruitment facility As a part of the Graduate Plus initiative, Westford has a full-fledged Career Development Cell to support and assist students in internships, placements, interview training, resume writing, industry exposure and so much more.