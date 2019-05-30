Check out our selection of some of the top courses to pursue this year

Still deciding what to study after graduating high school? Our guide will help you in your search for the right programme for higher education

Science and Engineering

1. Programme BE Mechanical Engineering at Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, Dubai Campus

Details The four-year degree programme offers students the option to take several elective courses of their choice, such as automotive technology, mechanisms and robotics, renewable energy and more. It includes seven-and-a-half months of hands-on internship in leading companies during the four years of the course.

Eligibility Completion of grade 12 with physics, chemistry and mathematics, with a minimum aggregate of 65 per cent

Course fee Dh22,500 per semester

2. Programme Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Abu Dhabi University

Details The four-year curriculum integrates courses in mathematics, chemistry, physics and chemical engineering. Students learn how to operate, design, develop and/or evaluate a chemical engineering system or component in a safe, economically feasible and environmentally responsible way and identify, formulate, and solve problems encountered in the practice of chemical engineering.

Eligibility Completion of grade 12 or equivalent with the minimum average

Course fee Dh231,880 for the full programme

Healthcare

3. Programme Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc.HME) at Gulf Medical University Ajman

Details The four-year degree programme prepares students in various areas of business, including management, policy, economics, marketing, accounting, finance, entrepreneurship and management information systems.

Eligibility High school graduates with English proficiency

Course fee Dh50,000 per year

4. Programme Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree Programme (B.Pharm) at RAK Medical & Health Sciences University

Details The four-year programme has six months of general education, one year of basic sciences and two-and-half years of pharmaceutical sciences. The course enables pharmacy students to acquire fundamental knowledge, develop basic skills and appreciate principles relevant to healthcare in the context of the community.

Eligibility Grade 12 with a minimum aggregate of 70 per cent, plus IELTS 5 or equivalent English proficiency score

Course fee Dh18,000 per semester

Design and Fashion

5. Programme Bachelor’s in Fashion Design at The College of Fashion and Design in Dubai

Details The four-year programme develops a student into a creative and innovative person in fashion design, who is well-prepared to work within all design aspects of the industry. At the end of the programme, they will be able to demonstrate the knowledge and preparation needed to mature into successful, creative managers or start their own fashion labels.

Eligibility Completion of grade 12, with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent

6. Programme BA Honours in Fashion Design at Middlesex University Dubai

Details This three-year degree equips students with technical skills, while supporting their creativity. It covers topics such as fashion illustration, portfolio presentation, technical drawings, garment construction and more.

Eligibility Successful completion of the Middlesex University International Foundation Programme (IFP) or equivalent programme from other institutes

Course fee Dh161,400

Business and Hospitality

7. Programme Bachelor of Business Communication (BBC) at S P Jain School of Global Management

Details The three-year course helps students become effective communicators in an increasingly technology-driven business world. Students can live and study in Mumbai and Dubai during the course.

Eligibility Grade 12

Course fee $24,500 (Dh89,976) per year

8. Programme MBA in Global Business at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai

Details This two-year programme, designed to shape the global leaders of tomorrow, offers a unique dual-degree option from Edinburgh Napier University in the UK, apart from the assured semester abroad opportunity in Malaysia. Students live and study for one full semester in Manipal International University, Malaysia, and get to explore international internship opportunities with a one-year visa. Students also get a dual specialisation at the end of the programme with choices in marketing, finance, operations management, HR, healthcare management, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Eligibility Bachelor’s degree with a minimum average of 50 per cent, a valid score of CAT/MAT/GMAT/XAT and personal interview

Course fee Dh44,100 annually

9. Programme Bachelor of Hospitality Management at MENA College of Management

Details This four-year programme focuses on progressive learning in four key hospitality and tourism areas including management, finance, human resources and marketing. Students will get the opportunity to learn and develop teamwork, leadership, communication, critical thinking and problem-solving skills to succeed in a broad range of hospitality and tourism careers.

Eligibility Minimum of 60 per cent and above in MOE curriculum or equivalent in other curriculum and English language proficiency

Course fee Dh163,117.50 with scholarship options

10. Programme MBA at University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD)

Details This 18- to 24-month programme is for experienced professionals looking to develop sustainable leadership skills. It offers insights into the strategic view of global business.

Eligibility Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), English language proficiency, and two years of full-time work experience

Course fee Dh9,140 per subject

Psychology and International Relations

11. Programme BSc (Hons.) Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Details This four-year honours graduate programme offers a range of career opportunities in both psychology and business professions. The course allows students to branch off into traditional clinical psychology or the field of business and management.

Eligibility IELTS (Academic) 6.0 and grade entry requirements

Course fee Dh56,700 per year

12. Programme Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (BAPSY) at American University of Sharjah

Details The four-year programme provides students with knowledge of psychological theory, methodologies and applications, while fostering critical thinking and an ability to develop evidence-based arguments. It applies psychological knowledge for the development of personal and professional goals and skills and demonstrates an understanding of social and cultural factors that influence human behaviour.

Eligibility Secondary education certificate or school average with a minimum average of 80 per cent

Course fee For a breakdown on tuition fees, visit Aus.edu/undergraduate-tuition-and-fees

13. Programme BA in International Studies Concentration in International Relations at Zayed University

Details The four-year programme provides an in-depth understanding of foreign policy through a rigorous education in the political, economic, and sociocultural aspects of the complex interrelationships that exist within and among nations. Students are prepared to be effective, globally aware decision-makers with careers in diplomacy, public and community service, private and public sectors.

Eligibility For admission requirements, visit Zu.ac.ae

Course Fee Dh2,500 per credit hour

Study in India

14. Programme Licensed Aircraft Engineering (LAE) at Hindustan Aviation Academy

Details This five-year programme includes a Type Rating on either a narrow-bodied Aircraft, such as A320 or Boeing 737, or a wide-bodied aircraft, such as Airbus 330 or Boeing 777. The programme at Hindustan Aviation Academy, Bengaluru, is offered in a technical tie-up with an European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approved Part 145 aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul organisation, Airworks India (Engineering).

Eligibility Completion of 12th standard or equivalent; limited seats are available for students with at least 80 per cent in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Others will have to appear for an entrance examination