Dubai: In support of the UAE’s vision to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030, as announced by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, integrated solutions provider, Dulsco has undertaken a CSR project to underpin this.
The initiative, which will be undertaken in phases, will see the planting of a number of mangrove trees by Dulsco employees in celebration of the Earth Day which is observed on April 22, the company said on Thursday.
During the first phase of the initiative, which has been completed in Dubai, Dulsco employees planted 65 mangrove trees– one per every volunteer. While aimed at educating employees about the benefits of mangroves and physically planting trees, participants were also treated to a fun day in nature, which included kayaking at Al Zorah in Ajman.
Commenting on the project, David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco, said: “There is a deepening awareness of the need to preserve and enhance the environment. As part of Dulsco’s commitment to helping create a better future for our people and our planet, we have undertaken to plant mangrove trees. This decision was made in support of the UAE’s commitment to furthering the sustainability agenda ahead of hosting of COP28 in 2023.”
He added: “The significance of mangrove trees is that they play a vital role in conservation. They stabilise and protect coastlines and prevent erosion. In addition, they support wildlife within the ecosystem and serve as habitat for thousands of species. Finally, with their remarkable ability to sequester approximately 10 – 15kg of carbon each year, they meaningfully reduce the harmful greenhouse gases which cause climate change. Considering this, the 65 trees planted to date should sequester a significant 650 – 975kg of carbon per year.”
The second phase will observe Abu Dhabi Dulscans visiting the Jubail Mangrove Park to do their bit in conversing the habitat, which is scheduled to take place soon.