Aaron Abraham, a student of Our Own High School, Al Warqa, attends an e-learning session at home in Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Alex Abraham

Dubai: I just heard it. Thank you, sir, thank you, sir! Bye sir! Thank you, sir!

My son had been online with other students of his class from Our Own High School for the past five hours on his first day of e-learning.

A student of Ambassador School. Distance learning started on Sunday morning, March 20, 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Remote Cabinet meeting in the UAE Distance learning: Teachers at GEMS Modern Academy interact with students on Sunday (March 20, 2020) as UAE schools kicked off distance learning programme. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Amazing, is all I can say. From 8am till 1pm, he got up only twice – once, to get his geometry box from the bedroom, the other, during the break time to tell my wife that he was hungry.

I never knew teenagers could sit for this long in front of their books (or digital devices, in this case) without fidgeting. - Alex Abraham, International Editor

If the first day of e-learning is anything to go by, as a father I am excited.

It was my off day, so I could hover around to see what learning was taking place. I didn’t have to ask: “What did you learn in school? Did all the teachers take lessons?” I knew exactly what was being taught.

A Class X student of ICSE Ambassador School. Most schools in the UAE started distance learning on Sunday, March 20, 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Kids being kids, there were hiccups too. One student discovered that he could mute everyone in the group and went on to do so, till he was shown his place.

At the same time, I am also relieved. For the past few days I have been anxious because my son has just got into Grade 10.

With the fears of coronavirus around us, I wondered if the school would be able to complete the syllabus in time for the Board exams next year. - Alex Abraham, International Editor

My fears have been put to rest as every student in the class was able to come online on Sunday and participate in e-learning. I was also happy that the teachers were well-prepared, sharing their PowerPoint presentations over the Microsoft Teams app.

My son is happy too – no school uniform, no waiting for the bus at 6.45am and no question of being tired after travelling to and from school.

Animated

From the other room I could hear my wife, a teacher in another school, talking animatedly with other teachers, trying to overcome the initial hurdles of how to log on to the e-learning app.

They have another two weeks to get ready as the school begins the teaching process only in the first week of April. But over the next few days, they will be online every morning with the supervisors and senior teachers, preparing presentations and planning for the task that lies ahead.

A Classs X boy doing a distance learning session in the UAE on Sunday, March 20, 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Lessons from Day 1

My conclusions from Day 1: E-learning for school children is good, but with a certain amount of adult supervision.