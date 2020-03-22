Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: Head of the Human Resources Department in the Government of Sharjah, Tariq Bin Khadim, announced from Sunday the activation of the remote work system for all Sharjah goverment employees except for those whose work requires their physical pressence at the workplace.

Employees who need to be in office will work shorter hours and alternative shifts so as to avoid the accumalation of employees at the same space.