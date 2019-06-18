Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) artificial intelligence strategy map has been endorsed by Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors, RTA.

The map consists of three key pillars or focus areas. The first covers mobility in Dubai, licensing services, planning and regulating safety and risks, customer’s experience, internal services, assets and maintenance and knowledge and innovation. The second focuses on diffusing AI culture, promoting governance in collaboration with Smart Dubai, integrating initiatives with other strategic drivers such as blockchain, internet of things and data management. The third pillar relates to strategic performance indicators aligned with the objectives of the UAE AI Strategy 2031 aimed at achieving 100 per cent reliance on AI in services and data analysis by 2031.

RTA started early in using AI in projects undertaken highlighted by Dubai Metro, which has an automated operation and control process covering automated planning and scheduling using AI at the Enterprise Command and Control Center (EC3). The system contributed to reducing operational costs by 7 per cent and improving on-time journeys by 6.4 per cent. AI is used at the EC3 in the treatment of big data, simulators, forecast of traffic and crowds and self-learning feature. It uses sophisticated smart tools capable of handling 75 million data logs per day. These technologies helped RTA in smart mobility planning, improving transport efficiency, and enhancing customers’ experiences.

RTA used AI technology in drones to list and classify RTA’s assets, monitoring traffic movement as well as emergencies and accidents. AI is also used in smart cameras to monitor misuse of dedicated bus lanes, and the smart testing yards (14 sites). It is also used in the smart pedestrian crossing signals (15 sites) where the system can, through the smart sensors, increase or abolish the time allocated to pedestrians, based on the intensity of people movement.

AI technology is also used serving customers examples include the chatbot (Mahboub), happiness indicator, and virtual personal assistant responding to customer queries. The technology is used in monitoring employees such as Raqeeb system monitoring the performance of drivers on duty through cameras fitted on board and sensors that alert drivers who seem to be exhausted or distracted by other matters.