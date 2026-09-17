UAE cybersecurity firm enters partnership to protect SAP systems as Gulf data breach costs hit $8 million

Paramount Assure, SecurityBridge team up to close SAP security blind spots in GCC
UAE based cybersecurity company Paramount Assure, announced their partnership with Security Bridge, SAP specialist company in cybersecurity at GISEC 2026 held at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.
The collaboration comes as enterprises face growing pressure to protect the systems behind their most critical operations. According to IBM’s 2026 Report, the average cost of a data breach for organisations in the Middle East reached $8 million, with excessive privileges, poor role management and difficulty prioritising threats among the leading factors increasing breach costs.
“The Gulf cybersecurity industry has grown over 27 years into a US$20 billion market built around enterprise systems such as SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs),” said Premchand Kurup, CEO of Paramount Assure. “Yet ERP telemetry still does not reach the SOC (Security Operations Center) with the same consistency as other security data.”
The company identified the concerns in enterprises. Many of them run SAP for the core business functions, financial transactions, supply chains, government services. But these systems often aren't well integrated into day-to-day cybersecurity monitoring. This creates a gap between SAP and cybersecurity teams, even as attackers move faster and business systems grow more connected.
Christoph Nagy, Co-founder, SecurityBridge, said: “The Middle East is a strategic growth market for SecurityBridge, as organisations increasingly recognise that SAP can no longer remain a blind spot in their cybersecurity operations.”
According to the companies, SecurityBridge will help businesses monitor their SAP systems in real time and spot threats as they happen, while Paramount Assure will handle the security operations, local implementation and ongoing customer support.
“Our partnership with SecurityBridge brings that visibility to SAP environments, giving CISOs across the GCC stronger control over the systems they are responsible for protecting,” Kurup said.
Paramount Assure also announced the launch of SoCMate, a first-of-its-kind GCC-born AI-powered security investigation assistant, at the Microsoft stand during GISEC Global 2026. The purpose of SoCMate is to investigate and move from alert to action faster, with speed, consistency and context.