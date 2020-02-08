Elderly man suffered a heart attack before he got into a fight, say police

Dubai: A Dubai worker, who was accused of getting into a fight and causing the death to an elderly person, was cleared of the charges after Dubai Police proved the victim had a heart attack hours before the incident.

Dr Khalid Al Breki, a forensic consultant with Dubai Police, said Dubai Police received a report about the death of a 50-year-old Asian man during a heated argument with a 30-year-old workmate.

“All initial reports pointed fingers at the suspect despite him telling officers that he didn’t assault the victim who started the fight because of a work-related dispute,” Dr Al Breki said.

“The suspect claimed that he kept avoiding the man’s attack until suddenly the victim fell dead on the ground.”

The forensic department at Dubai Police noticed that there were no signs of assault on the victim’s body and that the victim suffered a heart attack.

“Examinations revealed that the heart attack did not occur at the time of the fight, but hours before, and the victim must have ignored the signs, ” Dr Al Breki added.

Police believed that the victim’s anger had caused a significant drop in the oxygen level which aggravated matters.

“Upon determining the exact time of the heart attack, it became clear that the accident happened sometime after the onset of the symptoms. This evidence helped to prove that the man was innocent,” said Dr Al Breki.

Based on the new evidence, Dubai Public Prosecution dismissed the case against the suspect.

Meanwhile, Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, said Dubai Police is keen to ensure justice by providing solid proof and reliable evidence to convict the guilty and clear the innocent, through utilisation of latest technologies, artificial intelligence and medical laboratory tests.