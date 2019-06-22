Dubai: Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) has reviewed its key projects and events, both recent and upcoming, during its second board meeting this year.

The meeting was led by Mona Al Merri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of DWE. The board reviewed the most prominent achievements of DWE, Dubai Ladies Club, and The Cultural Office of Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the first half of the year.

The meeting also discussed the key projects and events DWE is set to carry out in the future in line with its strategic plan 2017 – 2021.

The board of directors discussed the DWE’s key upcoming projects and initiatives, in line with the directives of Shaikha Manal, who is president of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the meeting, held at Dubai Holding headquarters, Al Merri said the projects and unique initiatives to be carried out are a reflection of the DWE’s partnership with various entities within the public and private sectors in the UAE.

Dubai Women Establishment

The board reviewed the preparations’ plan for the upcoming Global Women’s Forum Dubai.

The board also discussed the various projects DWE carried out in the first half of 2019. Among its efforts, DWE organised the sixth edition of its ‘Leadership Skills from an Equestrian Perspective’ training program, held in April in line with the Establishment’s commitment to develop the skillsets of qualified female Emirati women.

The Cultural Office

The Cultural Office of Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s initiatives and achievements were also discussed, including the children’s artist workshops held in various schools as part of the ‘Art in Schools Initiative’ under the Shaikha Manal Little Artists Programme.

Dubai Ladies Club

Dubai Ladies Club’s sixth edition of the annual charitable exhibition ‘Designs of Hope’, launched under the patronage of Shaikha Manal, president of Dubai Ladies Club, was also reviewed during the meeting.