Dr. Yousef Al Ali, CEO, DTC, talks about the Dynamic Smart Ads on display at GITEX in DWTC on 6th October 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Transport Corporation (DTC), part of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced at Gitex their plans to launch a rent-a-car service. This service, a senior official said, would be priced lower than local rivals Uber and Careem.

Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of DTC, told Gulf News about the various new initiatives planned, including an app to hire a driver for Dh40 an hour, a virtual Nol card service etc.

Users can request an electric Tesla vehicle, a family limo, a vehicle for people of determination, and a dedicated limo for ladies, besides a standard limo. Dr Al Ali said: “We are more cost-effective than others as our limos and the technology we use are our own assets. There is no commission [that is passed on as additional cost to customer]. We also have promo codes for discounts and special rates for frequent users.”