Russian expat from Dubai, Sergey Ryabko, finished second with an average time of 8.90 seconds and an Indian student Hargun Singh Tikku from New Delhi finished third with an average time of 9.14 seconds.

Narayan, born and raised in Dubai, also received an award for the fastest solution in this competition with a single time of 6.88 seconds.

At the Dubai Summer Open 2022, Mihir Narayan won first place in 3x3, 4x4 and one handed 3x3 formats of Rubik’s cube. In addition to securing the second place in Pyraminx and third in 5x5 formats, he also secured the fastest solution award for solving the 3x3 in 6.88 seconds. Image Credit: Supplied

What is speedcubing?

Speedcubing is a unique hobby where enthusiasts, also known as speedcubers solve the Rubik’s cube and puzzle in the quickest possible time. This year, a speedcubing competition was held at Dubai Summer Open 2022 where students from the UAE and the rest of the world competed. This year’s event was organised by Cubing GCC.

Dubai Summer Open 2022 saw cubing enthusiasts come together and provide an opportunity to new speedcubers to compete in this official competition. The event hosted a total of 130 competitors representing 24 nationalities who competed in 13 categories 3x3x3 (the Rubik’s Cube), 2x2x2, 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6, Megaminx, Pyraminx, Skewb, Square-1, Clock, 3x3x3 One-Handed, 3x3x3 Blindfolded and Multi-Blindfolded. The event saw local and international contestants including people who traveled all the way from Finland, Netherlands, France, Italy, India, Russia, Bahrain, Kuwait. The event in Dubai was organised by cubing representatives from the GCC. Dubai boy wins the title

Narayan, currently studying in Grade 12 at GEMS Modern Academy, was excited and grateful to win the challenge. At the championship, he won first place in 3x3, 4x4 and one handed 3x3 formats of Rubik’s cube. In addition to securing the second place in Pyraminx and third in 5x5 formats, he also secured the fastest solution award for solving the 3x3 in 6.88 seconds.

“My school has been a pillar of support and helped groom me all the way,” said Narayan who has been hooked to the cubic world since Grade 1.

“Besides, I put in hours of practice on a daily basis. Solving the cubic puzzle involves thousands of algorithms and amalgamations. I manage to dedicate time to practise this whilst keeping at my studies. It is all about having a determination to crack the puzzles.”

How it all started

Narayan said he fell in love with speedcubing while watching videos on YouTube. He then took tutorials, learnt and imbibed from them. Then he met others with a similar interest and built a friendship. Narayan contested in the very first Rubik’s cube competition in New Delhi in 2018 and since has participated in several competitions in the UAE and Bahrain too.

