Dubai Star is a global initiative through which restaurants will be honoured and encouraged annually to implement sustainable practices to produce safe, healthy and high-quality food, an official said. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: On the sidelines of the recent 15th Dubai International Food Safety Conference, Dubai Municipality has launched a set of unique initiatives in the field of food safety and nutrition.

The initiatives include Dubai Star, Green Path, Enhancing Knowledge Efficiency of Food Handlers, and Enhancing Food Transport Systems and Logistics Services through integration with Roads and Transport Authority.

The initiatives were launched with the aim of enhancing food safety and food security efforts and to ensure that all consumers enjoy high-quality food, in addition to emphasising the exceptional position that Dubai occupies in the food sector.

Dubai Star

Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department, said Dubai Star is a global initiative through which restaurants will be honoured and encouraged annually to implement sustainable practices to produce safe, healthy and high-quality food.

“Dubai Star will be awarded to the most distinguished restaurants after being evaluated by a multidisciplinary team of experts, such as food safety experts, senior chefs, and those involved in health, safety and sustainability assessment, after ensuring that the Dubai Star standards are met, which include food safety and quality, food quality standards, sustainability, and social responsibility. This award contributes to the leadership of the emirate of Dubai globally in adopting standards of excellence and honouring the distinguished,” Al Taher said.

The restaurants whose evaluation result will be 95 per cent or more will receive three stars and two stars will be given to restaurants whose evaluation result will be between 94 to 90 per cent, and restaurants whose evaluation result will be between 89 to 84 per cent will be awarded one star.

Sultan Al Taher

Submissions for Dubai Star will begin in early January and end on April 30, 2022, and the Dubai Star winners will be announced at the next session of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference, which will be held in November 2022, he added.

Green Path

Al Taher said Green Path is a pioneering initiative to develop the imported food control system and provide smooth, proactive and integrative services, through which it is possible to directly release types of food according to the risk assessment system and adopt the latest technologies, such as the Internet of Things in tracking and releasing shipments.

Enhancing the Knowledge Efficiency of Food Dealers

Al Taher said Enhancing the Knowledge Efficiency of Food Dealers initiative aims to enhance the level of knowledge efficiency of food handlers in food establishments, and adopt the digital transformation of predictive education and the governance of that process, by adopting the best global practices.