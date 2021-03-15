Dubai Economy has shut down a private office for misleading investors about UAE citizenship. Image Credit: DED/Twitter

Dubai: A private office offering immigration services in Dubai has been shut down for misleading investors with ‘assistance’ on obtaining the UAE Citizenship, according to Dubai Economy.

An investigation by the Dubai Economy revealed that the office promised investors with assistance in obtaining the UAE citizenship by providing misleading information to make money.

The office was found to have received citizenship applications without being authorised to do so, and reviewed personal details and proof of wealth submitted by the applicants, updating them later on their eligibility status for citizenship.

Investigation

Investigation by CCCP revealed that the office had promised investors with assistance in obtaining UAE citizenship, provided the applicant had no less than Dh100 million in wealth and paid US$10,000 as processing fee for the application. Applicants were told the details provided by them would be evaluated for compliance with the citizenship requirements after which they can submit it to the authorities concerned.

Unauthorised service

The service offered was not only unauthorised but also in contravention of the recent amendment to as the UAE Citizenship Law, which did not specify any fee or process for obtaining naturalization. As per the amendment made in January 2021, investors, doctors, scientists or researchers, creative talents like authors, inventors and their families are eligible to be nominated for citizenship by the UAE Cabinet, local Emiri or Rulers’ Courts, and executive councils of the seven emirates.

Warning

Dubai Economy warned that stern action will be taken against any office or commercial establishment that transgresses its authority and reminded UAE residents, investors and the public to be aware of such fraudulent practices.