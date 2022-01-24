Dubai: Three expats have been hailed for saving the lives of two construction workers who had fainted inside an empty water tank in Dubai.

The expats – two Pakistanis and a Filipino – are Transguard Group security guards. They were deployed at a major tourist location of Dubai.

What happened?

It was a regular shift for Pakistanis Muhammed Zubair, Muhammad Iftikhar and Filipino Richard Estebat. On hearing a crowd gather near a mechanical room onsite, Zubair made his way to the spot to find two contractors of an external facilities management company stuck in a tank in a semi-conscious state. He called for backup and colleagues Iftikhar and Estebat arrived at the scene.

His presence of mind helped save the lives of the contractors who worked for a construction company. The contractors were onsite, inside the empty water tank from which a toxic smell was emanating.

‘Immediately dived in’

A spokesperson for Transguard said the two construction workers went into the tank to investigate the foul smell. “It is unclear how long they were there. But they were there long enough to pass out. A crowd had gathered outside. Our guards saw the men in semi-conscious state and immediately dived in to save their lives. They brought them out and handed them the necessary medical care,” the spokesperson added.

‘Just doing our job’

Zubair said he and his team were just doing their job. “We didn’t think of anything and just went in to help the guys. It’s my responsibility and job as a security guard to save lives,” added Zubair, who has been with Transguard Group for four years.

The three guards took it upon themselves to rescue the two workers before paramedics arrived.

According to Transguard, an investigation by local authorities revealed the tank contained toxic gas. “Treatment was provided immediately to the contractors as well as to our Transguard heroes, both on-site and later at a medical facility,” the spokesperson said.

Iftikar said it was the humane element that drove him to the scene. “There were two lives there that needed help. I had to get in and do my best. I double masked and went into the tank. With [Estebat’s] help I got them out,” he added.

Recognising courage

Dr Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group, said: “We are extremely proud of these three men for their timely display of courage in an extraordinary situation.”

The company also recognised the efforts of these men by facilitating them with a ceremony held at Transguard headquarters.

Tim Mundell, Chief Security Officer, said: “Transguard Security guards go above and beyond, especially in this instance – they deserve the recognition. They have put others before themselves, proving once again what it means to be a Transguard guard. We are incredibly proud of them.”

Zubair, Estebat and Iftikhar were presented with certificates and a cash reward, as well as a certificate of appreciation from the event organisers for their courage and determination.

Thrilled to be recognised by the management for their actions, Estebat said: “We helped the two people there because as a security [guard] we need to secure the lives of people, so we just did our best. I am very happy that Transguard has given us a certificate of appreciation for our work.”