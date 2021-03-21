The Aquila School has 14 buses plying for students and has stocked 50 to 75 books in each bus. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Dubai school has started to keep books for its students in buses. The Aquila School, located in Dubailand, launched the initiative on World Book Day on March 5. And the initiative — “Books on buses” — has been a hit.

“We have 14 school buses plying for students. We have stocked 50 to 75 books in each bus. Everyday after school, the children are excited to pick up their favourite author from the collection we have. Needless to say there is a big rush for the books. ‘Books on Buses’ gives our children another opportunity to immerse themselves in books from a variety of genres and enjoy them on their way to and from school,” said Eloise Charles, Year 2 teacher at The Aquila School, the brains behind this initiative.

The Aquila School has been at the forefront of instilling a book reading culture among its students. Image Credit: Supplied

“The Books on Buses initiative has been introduced with the aim of encouraging pupils using the designated school transport to immerse themselves in knowledge-seeking through reading books before they arrive at school or home,” she added.