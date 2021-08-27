Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of RTA’s Board of Executive Directors, felicitated high-performing female employees for their efforts, loyalty and dedication to their jobs Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Carrying the theme, ‘Women: Ambitions and Inspiration for the Next 50 Years’, the Women Committee at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held events ahead of the celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day on August 28.

Celebrations of the event were launched in response to the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (Mother of the UAE).

The RTA hosted Dr Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of Communicable Diseases at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, in a virtual session attended by RTA’s female leaders and employees. The session was aimed at shedding light on several topics such as the role of Emirati women in crossing to the next 50 and their contributions to the health sector, in addition to the most prominent features and future of female leaders.

Women’s active role

Moaza Al Marri, executive director at the Office of RTA Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and Chairperson of RTA Women Committee, said: “Emirati women are privileged by a huge support and patronage of our leaders. Emirati women have proved their merit in tackling challenges and playing an active role in a variety of fields, especially the transport sector, which has recovered as much as 70 per cent of ridership recorded during the pre COVID-19 levels. Such a positive indicator of returning to normal life and co-living with the precautionary measures in place.”

High performing female employees

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of RTA’s Board of Executive Directors, felicitated high-performing female employees for their efforts, loyalty and dedication to their jobs. The move echoes the directives of the government and RTA’s leadership to pay tribute to the specialist achievements of Emirati women and encourage them to excel and achieve even better results