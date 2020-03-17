Dubai Airport Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police returned Dh50,000 to a traveller who lost the money before departing to his country from Dubai International Airport, an official said.

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmad Al Mazroui, director of Airports Security at Dubai Police, said they found a bag containing Dh50,000 and Rs1,000 inside the airport but nobody had reported a lost bag.

The passenger was shocked when police identified him and delivered the bag before boarding the airplane.

“We didn’t receive any report about any passenger losing money in the airport, however, we were sure that the money belong to a traveller who either didn’t know he had lost the bag or was searching for it inside the airport,” Brig Al Mazroui said.

Dubai Police formed a team to search for the traveller, who sure emough was on a search.

“He told us that he knew about his missing bag before boarding his airplane and was in a hurry. We asked him about the bag and the amount of money it contained and returned it to him,” Brig Al Mazroui added.

The traveler identified as S.B., was surprised with the quick action taken by Dubai Police.