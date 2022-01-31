Dubai: More than 80 students memorised the Quran in 2021 at Maktoum Holy Quran Memorisation Centres, which are supervised by Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), it was announced on Monday.
Of the students, 29 won first place in various local and international Quran and educational competitions, its annual reported said.
The students were both male and female and the seminars amounted to 270 sessions. Meanwhile, the total number of students reached 4,100, while the number of teachers touched 238 and the total teaching hours amounted to over 160,000.
Hamad Al Khazraji, director of Maktoum Holy Quran Memorisation Centres, said that under the supervision of IACAD, the centres continue providing services for the Quran through specialists. “The centers are committed to spreading religious awareness and Islamic culture among various segments of the society,” he said.
Meanwhile, 31 students from the centres participated in being an imam (prayer leader) in ‘Ramadan Dubai’ in 2021.