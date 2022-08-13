Dubai: Dubai Opera has so far welcomed 1 million visitors since opening six years ago. The figure comes ahead of its sixth anniversary on August 31, 2022.

Designed to resemble a dhow, a traditional sailing vessel, Dubai Opera has hosted 1,200 concerts and theatrical shows like Marry Poppins, Le Miserable, Phantom of The Opera and Mamma Mia, as well as the world’s most famous opera singers including Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli and Anna Netrebko.

Located at in Downtown Dubai, the 2,000-seat, multi-format, performing arts centre was developed by Emaar Properties to host a variety of performances and events including theatre, opera, ballet, concerts, conferences and exhibitions. It opened on August 31, 2016 with a performance by Plácido Domingo. The first season featured Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers opera and also the legendary tenor José Carreras.

The first Emirati singer to appear at Dubai Opera was Hussain Al Jassmi on October 10, 2016. Shortly afterwards, the award-winning hit musical Les Misérables graced the stage for a three-week run.

Dubai Opera’s longest running show was the Phantom of the Opera in late 2019.

Awards

In just few years of operating, Dubai Opera has won a number of awards including ‘Best Theatrical Performance’ at the Timeout Dubai Nightlife Awards 2017 for Les Misérables; ‘Favorite Show’ at the 2017 What’s On Awards Dubai for Les Misérables; and ‘Best Theatrical Performance’ at the Timeout Dubai Music and Nightlife Awards 2019 for Othello.

Recognition was also given at the Timeout Dubai Music and Nightlife Awards 2019 to Dubai Opera’s Chief Executive Jasper Hope, where he was presented with the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award.

Versatile facility

The Dubai Opera has the ability to transform its proscenium arch theatre into a unique banquet configuration flat floor space when the space is re-purposed as an event hire proposition, it becomes a 1,800-square-metre flat floor space which can hold up to 1,000 people for weddings, gala dinners, fashion shows, product launches, exhibitions and more.

The dhow shape building houses the Auditorium, a multi-form theatre that can transform into three modes; from a theatre into concert hall into a banquet hall for very selective and exclusive events; The Studio on the Grand Circle overlooking the Plaza, a state-of-the-art functional space ideal for events, be it a product launch or a corporate dinner.

Intended for dance practice and rehearsals, the acoustically soundproof design of The Promenade, an outdoor semi-private venue of 2,760 square metres located in front of Dubai Opera, has full view of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower in Dubai.

Also, The Garden is an outdoor venue with a view that can host different events from cocktail receptions to gala dinners, weddings and private events and outdoor concerts in a space accommodating up to 700 guests standing.

The Grand Circle Foyer is an indoor foyer and lounge offering a view of The Dubai Fountain with the background of the famous chandelier Symphony lit by 3,000 LED sources and sparkles with thousands of hand-blown crystal components.