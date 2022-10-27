Dubai: One person died and five others were injured in a horrific traffic accident that occurred on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai on Thursday morning.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General of Traffic Department, said that failing to keep a safe distance is one of the most common causes of traffic accidents which can prove dangerous.
“Since the beginning of the current year, the department has recorded 538 accidents due to tailgating violations, which caused the death of 10 people and injured 367 others,” he said.
“This morning, we deployed our patrols after receiving a report claiming that a major accident between two lorries and four light vehicles occurred on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road after Al Rashidiya Bridge. One driver passed away on the scene, and five others sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei said.
“The accident happened when traffic was obstructed by a minor accident between a lorry and several light vehicles. However, as the drivers failed to maintain a safe distance, a lorry coming from the back crashed into a bus and collided into another lorry loaded with cement and bricks, resulting in the accident,” he explained.
Major General Al Mazrouei pointed out that the penalty for tailgating is a Dh400 fine and four traffic black points.
The Dubai Police General Command also urged the public to abide by traffic laws and regulations.