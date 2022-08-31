Dubai: Driven by its success in the Middle East, Samaa TV, Pakistan’s leading Urdu-language news and current affairs channel, has returned on Sky EPG 759 to serve the Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

This is a significant milestone for the channel which has become one of the most-watched news channels in Pakistan since its launch in 2007.

“With the launch of its UK transmission, Samaa TV will now be able to reach a wider audience and provide them with timely and accurate news updates,” the TV channel said in a statement.

The news channel already has a wide global viewership of approximately 29 million households across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and is available on Mobile, IPTV, Satellite, and OTT Platforms. A launching ceremony for the UK telecast was also held at Samaa TV’s office in Dubai. A number of community members attended the event.

Serving Pakistani diaspora

Naveid Siddiqui, CEO of Samaa TV, noted: “Our success in the Middle East and Pakistan has been a catalyst for re-expanding Samaa to serve the Pakistani diaspora in the UK. We aim to provide a sense of unity to our audiences outside the country as a channel that is sensitive to Pakistani culture and traditions. We are convinced that our UK viewers will appreciate our unbiased and objective approach to news reporting. Samaa TV looks forward to bringing them informative and entertaining programming that keeps them updated on the latest developments from Pakistan and around the world.”

“We are excited to announce the relaunch of SAMAA in the UK through our partnership with Sky as it provides us the opportunity to strengthen our reach among the Pakistani viewers in UK and signifies our ongoing commitment to deliver thought provoking and engaging content captivating the hearts and minds of Pakistanis all over the world. We are confident that our channel will prove to be a valuable addition to the UK’s media landscape, and we look forward to bringing our viewers an informative and entertaining experience,” added Mohammad Raziq, executive director of international operations.

Popular programmes