They were suspended after the Dubai bus crash on Thursday

The Dubai-Muscat bus services that were temporarily suspended following the horrific road accident on Thursday, have resumed, transport operator Muwasalat Oman announced on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Muwasalat, the daily bus service has resumed with immediate effect even as investigations into the accident continue.

The statement said that the service was suspended as a precautionary measure for the safety on passengers and is being resumed with the agreement of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai.