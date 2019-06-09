The Dubai-Muscat bus services that were temporarily suspended following the horrific road accident on Thursday, have resumed, transport operator Muwasalat Oman announced on Saturday.
According to a statement issued by Muwasalat, the daily bus service has resumed with immediate effect even as investigations into the accident continue.
The statement said that the service was suspended as a precautionary measure for the safety on passengers and is being resumed with the agreement of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai.
The accident happened on Thursday evening when a Muwasalat bus carrying 31 passengers took a wrong turn and ran through a height barrier, killing 17 passengers.