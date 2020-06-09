Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Tuesday announced that it had resumed service in four of its branch centres after taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Categories including the elderly, pregnant women, and people of determination are still not allowed to enter.
“All necessary supportive efforts are taken to ensure an optimal workflow and to provide various services to the public in accordance with the highest health standards in Al Kifaf, Al Manara, Al Twar and Hatta centres,” the municipality said.
Preventive measures include; sterilisation, social distancing with movement paths, closing all gates bar main entrance to manage entry traffic, temperature taking and thermal cameras, stop points to take temperatures and ensure everyone is masked and gloved.
Sanitisers are provided and security personnel are on guard to inform visitors of hygiene measures.
Safe distances are maintained by floor stickers and spaces between chairs.
Doors can be opened by foot instead of hands
All chairs will be sanitised after use and a precautionary space is placed between the front desk staff and customers.
Some facilities remain closed while others are at 30 per cent capacity.
Children’s clubs, the senior citizen majlis, restrooms and prayer halls and non-operative service halls are also closed, but an isolation room has been provided for those showing symptoms.
Happiness Indicator devices have been turned off to prevent the transmission of the virus by touch.
Display screens are also used to publish preventive instructions.
Smart Halls and facilities for Bunyan Cards and the Digital Idenity Service are only partially opened.
Inspection visits are regularly conducted by Municipality officials concerned to ensure the commitment to apply the various precautionary and preventive measures, the civic body said.
“This reflects the constant interest of Dubai Municipality in putting the health and safety of all customers and employees in the first place,” it added.