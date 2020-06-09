Some facilities closed while the rest open with 30 per cent capacity

Services of various government departments have resumed under one roof in Dubai Municipality centres that have reopened with strict safety measures and restriction some visitors to counter the spread of COVID-19. COURTESY DM Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Tuesday announced that it had resumed service in four of its branch centres after taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Categories including the elderly, pregnant women, and people of determination are still not allowed to enter.

“All necessary supportive efforts are taken to ensure an optimal workflow and to provide various services to the public in accordance with the highest health standards in Al Kifaf, Al Manara, Al Twar and Hatta centres,” the municipality said.

Service at four Dubai Municipality centres has resumed Image Credit: Supplied

Preventive measures include; sterilisation, social distancing with movement paths, closing all gates bar main entrance to manage entry traffic, temperature taking and thermal cameras, stop points to take temperatures and ensure everyone is masked and gloved.

Sanitisers are provided and security personnel are on guard to inform visitors of hygiene measures.

Safe distances are maintained by floor stickers and spaces between chairs.

Doors can be opened by foot instead of hands

All chairs will be sanitised after use and a precautionary space is placed between the front desk staff and customers.

Some facilities remain closed while others are at 30 per cent capacity.

Children’s clubs, the senior citizen majlis, restrooms and prayer halls and non-operative service halls are also closed, but an isolation room has been provided for those showing symptoms.

Centres include; Al Kifaf, Al Manara, Al Twar and Hatta Image Credit: Supplied

Happiness Indicator devices have been turned off to prevent the transmission of the virus by touch.

Display screens are also used to publish preventive instructions.

Smart Halls and facilities for Bunyan Cards and the Digital Idenity Service are only partially opened.

All centres operate at 30 per cent capacity with strict distancing rules Image Credit: Supplied

Inspection visits are regularly conducted by Municipality officials concerned to ensure the commitment to apply the various precautionary and preventive measures, the civic body said.