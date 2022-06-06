Dubai: In view of the World Food Safety Day on June 7, Dubai Municipality has organised several scientific and awareness programmes to reiterate the importance of implementing food safety procedures through an integrated system that ensures the provision of safe and high-quality food to foster community health in Dubai.
Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality has been working on promoting Dubai as one of the world’s most dynamic hubs in food trade by applying the best standards and measures in the field of food safety. These efforts fall in line with the directives of our wise leadership to provide all the features and facilities that ensure the well-being, happiness and safety of community members to solidify Dubai’s position as one of the best global destinations for work-life balance.”
He added: “We at Dubai Municipality remain keen to further develop food safety services through the integration of modern technology and ensure that establishments adhere to hygiene and safety requirements and established guidelines in the transport, preparation, and supply of food products and related items. These form part of our responsibilities towards the community, partners, dealers, workers, and suppliers operating in this field, and support the Municipality’s vision to become a global pioneer in this regard.”
The Regional Office of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations for the Gulf States and Yemen has joined hands with Dubai Municipality on World Food Safety Day, which is celebrated every year since its launch in 2018 to promote food safety awareness.
In the context of empowering entrepreneurs in the field of food, Dubai Municipality is organising a series of workshops to foster innovation while applying best practices to ensure food safety - right from planning food projects to their launch. Dubai is considered a pioneer city in adopting innovation in an attractive and sustainable competitive environment. These workshops include sharing inspiring stories from Emirati and international entrepreneurs in cooperation with the Restaurants Business Group of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Meetings are also being organised to empower youth in cooperation with the Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, which is the educational arm of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.
The activities of World Food Safety Day include sending awareness tips via the FoodWatch platform to reach its more than 100,000 users in Dubai. The municipality has also launched a campaign on social media platforms under “#FoodSafetyAwareness,” where food establishments will carry out activities to promote food safety among consumers and workers this month.