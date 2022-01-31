Dubai: Dubai hosted the 19th edition of the annual meeting of the Global Scientific Dental Alliance. The virtual meeting brought together 268 dental specialists representing more than 133 organisations, including representatives of prominent scientific universities and dental colleges from around the world.

The annual meeting was held in conjunction with the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai, ‘the world’s largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world’ set to commence in Dubai February 1. Members of the Alliance discussed a number of topics related to dentistry and oral healthcare, and continuing education programmes that aim to support scientific research and enhance professional excellence in dentistry.

Worldwide participation

According to the Dubai Media office press release on Monday, the meeting commenced with an opening speech delivered by Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance. The meeting was chaired by Professor Abdullah Al Shammery, Scientific Chairman of the Global Scientific Dental Alliance and Chairman, Board of Trustees at Riyadh Elm University, with the participation of members of the Executive Board, Dr. Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, Dr. Nasser Al Malik, Scientific Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, Dr. Robert Edwab, Executive Director of the Greater New York Dental Meeting, Dr. Muhammed Jafar Abedin, Scientific Vice Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, Dr. Meshari Al Otaibi, President of Makkah International Dental Conference and Exhibition and Vice President of Saudi Dental Society, and Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding. The virtual meeting, organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions - a member of INDEX Holding, was attended by a number of eminent personalities, heads of associations, deans of colleges, experts, and doctors in the field of dentistry.

The members discussed various issues related to dentistry, oral health, and continuing education programmes in order to develop a plan to support scientific research and promote excellence in dentistry, in addition to studying ways to enhance cooperation globally. Institutions that are members of the Alliance exchanged experiences and developments in the field of dentistry and explored ways to raise awareness and contribute to shaping a better future for the dental community.

Medical education

Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani stated: “Our meeting here today, in the presence of the most prominent international names specialised in oral and dental healthcare, confirms the importance of this scientific and specialised platform and enriches the agenda of AEEDC Dubai. This meeting is a prominent network for continuing medical education and a source for research related to dentistry. Through this annual meeting, we aim to come up with new recommendations, outputs, and decisions that would raise the level of education through scientific courses and research, in addition to supporting scientific research and developing professional standards in the field of dentistry.”

New technologies

Professor Abdullah Al Shammery commented, “Through the annual meeting of the members of the Global Scientific Dental Alliance, we aim to introduce new technologies and experiences to the sector and conduct comprehensive discussions covering all principles of dentistry and review of scientific programmes and prevention methods. We also aim to discuss recent developments that can help improve professional practice in dentistry. This event has become one of the most important specialised forums that present a scientific programme rich in medical and educational topics that enrich the participants’ knowledge and experiences about the latest findings of science and technology in this sector.”

Confidence

Dr. Tarek Khoory said: “The scientific committees which will be responsible for the accreditation are university professors and experts in the field of dentistry who will work on evaluating the product scientifically and clinically, as well as researching everything that has been published about the product. This programme aims to give confidence to doctors and technicians to use these products knowing that they have been evaluated thoroughly and also give the public confidence in the use of these consumables for oral health.”

Dental Conference