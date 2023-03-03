Dubai: The Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance (HRMFDAP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UNESCO Regional Centre for Quality and Excellence in Educatio, for greater cooperation in education and research.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the Global Forum for Innovation in Education held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The memorandum was signed by Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of HRMFDAP, and Dr. Abdulrahman Almedaires, Director-General of UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education.

Based on the MoU, Foundation and the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education will cooperate on several fields, including exchanging publications related to education and research in the areas of quality, excellence, innovation, and creativity, as well as jointly collaborating on implementing projects and initiatives, organising various events such as conferences, seminars, and meetings, and more.

Cooperation

Al Suwaidi said: “We are pleased to sign this MoU with UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education. This memorandum stems from the wise vision and strategic directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, and our keenness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and coordination between Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance and the Center.

“We believe in the importance of solidifying the partnership between us and benefiting from the experiences of both parties in all educational and knowledge fields, which achieves joint strategic goals and contributes to improving the quality of education and supporting innovation in the education sector.”

Culture of quality, excellence

Almedaires expressed his gratitude to the Secretary-General of Hamdan Foundation for this valuable partnership that enhances regional and international cooperation.

He said: “We are pleased to sign this memorandum, which stems from our commitment at the center to disseminate the culture of quality and excellence and enhance it in educational institutions. We aim to unify efforts with our partners in all Arab countries to promote education, reinforce quality concepts, and coordinate with relevant educational entities in all countries to contribute to improving and enhancing the quality of education, learning, and life.”

This partnership supports the continuity of development and the exchange of experiences and knowledge to ensure effective movement towards building a global citizen, achieving sustainable successes and accomplishments. The emphasis is on translating this partnership into tangible practices and programs that contribute to enhancing learning outcomes.

Mission

Dr. Almedaires also expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their great support for various local, regional, and global educational development paths.

He also thanked His Excellency the Minister of Education, Youssef Al-Benyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for his continuous support in achieving the vision and mission of the center.