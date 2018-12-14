Suvra Chakraborty, a food-and-feed products trader, who helped put together the award-winning Kyiv Classic Orchestra in 2001, said: “I started doing business in Ukraine at a very critical time in history. The Soviet Union had just dissolved and Ukraine, which was one of the independent states that subsequently came about, was still finding its bearings. Culture was not exactly a priority at the time and highly talented musicians and ballet performers of an era gone by were now looking for other jobs to make a living. One conductor of a symphony orchestra, Herman Makerendo, happened to be friend. I had seen him create his art and decided to offer my support to sustain it.”