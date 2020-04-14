For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) on Tuesday announced the launch of a eLicence initiative for healthcare professionals as part of several measures to support its licensed frontline health workers.

Get licence online

To support national efforts towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians, nurses and allied healthcare professionals are permitted to work in multiple facilities across the UAE. Further, several professionals are volunteering in roles that utilise their medical background in addition to their current scope of practice.

With the introduction of the eLicence, which is secure and tamper-proof, healthcare professionals will benefit from reduced administrative requirements such as shorter wait time to receive a printed licence, instant updates when a new permanent employer is added or license is renewed, and no fees for printing and delivery.

Renew medical licence

Apart from the eLicense, DHCA has introduced other updates to ensure that professionals can renew their license in the face of current challenges. DHCA has studied the challenges that healthcare professionals face while renewing their licenses, mainly, stipulated number of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) trainings (50 per centin person) and Basic Life Support (BLS) (only in-person). For the time being, in-person trainings are not accessible, and professionals are negatively impacted as these trainings are required for their licensure.

To support its 4,500+ professionals, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory (DHCR), the regulator of the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, now accepts 100 per cent online CPD training and BLS courses.

“By introducing such measures we are reducing the administrative burden on doctors, nurses and allied professionals in the free zone who risk their lives to keep us safe as well as professionals who are licensed to work in branches of DHCC-based clinical facilities,” said Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, DHCA.