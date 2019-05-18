Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced that adoption of its smart services reached 93 per cent by the end of quarter one of 2019.

Dewa’s services are available round the clock through various channels and smart platforms.

“We are committed to providing Dewa’s services round the clock in a seamless and easy-to-use way through many channels and electronic and smart platforms. This supports our efforts to transform the government of Dubai into a fully digital government and the first paperless government by the end of 2021,” Dewa CEO Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer said.