Dubai: People can send an emergency call at the click of a button via Dubai Civil Defence’s smart application on smartphones, an official said on Thursday.

Dubai Civil Defence has updated its smartphone app to allow building owners, building management, contractors and tenants to send emergency message to the command room in situations like fires.

The SOS (Save Our Selves) will be launched during Gitex Technology week from October 6 to 10 at World Trade Centre.

According to Dubai Civil Defence, the multi-lingual application provided for all the visitors and residents of Dubai to avail the emergency service.

It also serves as a window for the users around the clock to benefit from the variety of smart services, including building information, building subscription details, view bills, quick pay.

The users can register to get notification about emergencies and provide information to the command room about his property details and family members.

Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Felasi, Assistant director of Dubai Civil Defence for Smart Services, said they will announce further details of the new update of their application during Gitex week.