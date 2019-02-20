Interested volunteers, aged 21 years and above, can submit their application by visiting www.volunteers.ae before February 28, 2019. Applicants will be shortlisted based on the responses provided in the application, with priority given to volunteers who register first. The 50 shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in one-on-one interviews between March 10 and 12, 2019. Following the interview process, Dubai Cares will select 15 volunteers who will participate in Volunteer Globally 2019 in Malawi between June 9 and 15. Once confirmed, the 15 selected volunteers will attend two briefing sessions on the country’s socio-economic background and the full extent of the mission, from the nature of activities to safety and security measures. Dubai Cares will cover the cost of the trip, including flights, visa fees, hotel accommodation, meals as well as the cost of building the school.