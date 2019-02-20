Dubai: Dubai Cares, part of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced a new destination for its popular volunteering initiative ‘Volunteer Globally’ with the initiative now covering Malawi in addition to Cambodia, Nepal and Senegal. Dubai Cares’ Volunteer Globally comprises a week-long mission to set the foundation for a school alongside local communities, whereby volunteers assist in digging, picking, mixing concrete and making bricks. Volunteers also immerse themselves in the local culture, interacting with families, learning local values, and forming positive relationships with the local population.
Interested volunteers, aged 21 years and above, can submit their application by visiting www.volunteers.ae before February 28, 2019. Applicants will be shortlisted based on the responses provided in the application, with priority given to volunteers who register first. The 50 shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in one-on-one interviews between March 10 and 12, 2019. Following the interview process, Dubai Cares will select 15 volunteers who will participate in Volunteer Globally 2019 in Malawi between June 9 and 15. Once confirmed, the 15 selected volunteers will attend two briefing sessions on the country’s socio-economic background and the full extent of the mission, from the nature of activities to safety and security measures. Dubai Cares will cover the cost of the trip, including flights, visa fees, hotel accommodation, meals as well as the cost of building the school.