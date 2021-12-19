Dubai: Burj Khalifa will conduct an annual fire and evacuation drill on Monday, December 20 at 10.30am, authorities said.
The drill is held every year to ensure the highest safety standards for residents, guests and employees, Dubai Media Office tweeted.
It will also help preparations for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration.
Spectacular fireworks, laser show
At the stroke of midnight on December 31, the spectacular pyrotechnics, light and laser extravaganza will light up the night sky in Dubai Downtown.
In line with the theme ‘Eve of Wonders’, a brand-new laser feature is making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa’s stunning programme, creating a memorable masterpiece that is poised to redefine new year’s celebrations worldwide, Dubai style!