This billboard was removed after a backlash on social media about unrealistic promises made on it Image Credit: Twitter/@DrAlMidfa

Dubai: A billboard promoting a Dubai yoga centre with claims to beat various diseases in 10 days without medicines was forced to be removed after backlash from medical professionals on social media.

The advertisement of Sanjeev Krishna Yoga’s Rhythm of Life course drew flak from doctors and other residents. The advertisement read “beat diabetes, arthritis, back pain” on side of the board and “beat depression, migraine, stress” on the other side, with no medicine and urged people to join the course.

In response to a post by a doctor who questioned the health claim on Twitter, the Ministry of Health and Prevention stated that the advertisement was not licensed by the ministry and that it has asked the authority concerned to take action.

Put up by a student

Firms and individuals that do not comply with advertising rules can attract a fine of Dh5,000 in the UAE.

However, yoga master Sanjeev Krishna told Gulf News that the advertisement was put up by one of his students, who immensely benefited from his course, after taking necessary approvals.

“He did it with a good intention to help people get benefit of the programme. It was not a claim to cure the diseases but to beat the situations that lead to them and to manage the lifestyle accordingly.”

He said the ad was removed as per the advice from the municipality. “It was initially in City Walk and then moved to the other side on Shaikh Zayed Road. People saw it on different occasions and thought there were two billboards. When the municipality said it is better to remove it, I told him (the student, whose identity was not disclosed) to get it removed,” he added.