Dubai: As the world strives to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while working to achieve international commitments to sustainable development and climate neutrality, the World Government Summit 2022 (WGS2022) will convene in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The World Government Summit, nearly a decade since its inception, has dedicated its platform to shape the future, anticipate opportunities, as well as setting the agenda for future governments.

This year, as the summit takes place in Expo 2020 Dubai, the world largest fair for connecting minds and creating a better future; it sets the agenda for the next governmental decade. Harnessing technology, digital transformation and functioning as the stage for analysis of future trends, concerns and opportunities facing humanity.

The summit will draw the participation of high-level government officials, senior representatives of international organisations, private sector leaders, thinkers, opinion makers, futurists, and experts from around the world.

Across more than 110 interactive sessions and panels, an elite group of speakers will shed light on key global challenges and ways to improve government performance and to prepare for and deal with sudden changes. The platform will also explore the future of science, technology, health, and other sectors, and their roles in building a sustainable future for the next generations.

The world is counting on the recommendations of WGS2022, the largest global gathering since the outbreak of the pandemic, to draw a roadmap for governments in the post-pandemic era. Through its sessions, themes, forums, and knowledge reports, the summit will examine a wide range of urgent issues facing humanity and highlight the latest trends shaping future governments. Its activities will focus on envisioning a future in which people enjoy higher levels of wellbeing, good health, first-rate education, and enriching experiences.

Set to take place on March 29-30, coinciding with the final days of the largest event of 2021 and 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai, WGS2022 will host more than 4,000 participants from 190 countries. The selection of themes, sessions, and events for this year’s edition reflects the keenness to create future opportunities and assist governments worldwide, which have borne the brunt of COVID-19, in accelerating the post-pandemic recovery.