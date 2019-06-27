Participants perform a traditional song and dance ensemble at Dibba Al Hisn in Sharjah. Since its inception in 2013, the festival has been shedding light on UAE’s heritage fishing crafts and industries. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Set to promote and nurture a deep-rooted trait of the UAE heritage, the 7th edition of ‘Dried Fish and Fishing’ festival kicked off in Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah, on Wednesday.

The much-awaited four-day fiesta, annually held under the patronage of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, features an array of heritage activities, songs, dances, crafts, shows and competitions.

Taleb Abdullah Safar, director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said they spared no effort to run the milestone event, which sees the participation of 15 government entities, 20 outlets, and 10 productive families this year.

“The premier heritage event nationwide has become a leading hub for traditional salted fish crafts and industries in the Eastern Region in the Emirate of Sharjah,” he said.

Waleed Bukhatir, second deputy of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman, said the festival since its inception in 2013 has been shedding light on the UAE heritage fishing crafts and industries.

The festival in Sharjah’s Dibba Al Hisn holds workshops on the best methods to make, cut, and store salted fish.

“The Sharjah Chamber co-runs this festival with the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality to keep our local heritage alive and boost salted fish and fishing industry so that it remains profitable for the people of this region,” Bukhatir added.

The festival also canvases the traditional kit of fishing, he said. “It hosts a number of folkloric shows, dances, songs, along with several workshops on the best and most hygienic ways to make, cut, and store salted fish.”

Participants in the festival focused on a variety of local fish, including Qubab, Kanad, Khubat, and Sadd, as well as traditional fishing industries spanning all types of fishing nets, he added.

“The festival has two special corners: one for a marine museum that showcases old fishing tools dating back to the beginning of last century and one for the engines of modern fishing motorboats.”